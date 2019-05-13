Rev up for non-stop fun when Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center November 21-24.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m. and are available at the PREMIER Center Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com. Showtimes are

Thursday, November 21, at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 22, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 24, at 1:00 p.m.

Get ready to enter a dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice where Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice like you’ve never seen before! Join Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Cheer on Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and other favorites from the Toy Story gang as they try and escape from Sunnyside Daycare!

And of course, Frozen is a must when Disney on ice comes to Sioux Falls so get ready for the world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa . Join Anna as she embarks on an epic journey with the hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff to find her sister, the magical Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

The weekend before Thanksgiving is going to be epic!