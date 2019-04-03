Sioux Falls Mom Arrested on Drug and Child Abuse Charges

A well-being check on a child who didn't show up for school resulted in a mom being found with drugs in a home filled with kids.

When police arrived at the apartment in the 700 block of South Western Avenue, several school-aged children were found, along with younger children, other adults, and the children's mother. An investigation led to the discovery of a small amount of meth and loose prescription pills in the home.

Dimitri Dionne Antoine, 38, was charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor and possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday (April 2).

The children were removed from the home and put in the care of the Department of Social Services. All of the children were believed to be siblings: 11 and 14-year-old boys, 4 and 8-year-old girls, and a two-week-old boy.

The other adults present in the apartment were not charged.