Mobile Food Distribution Tonight in Sioux Falls

With South Dakota's food pantries in the state now closed until further notice, Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota encourages those in need to come out tonight where volunteers will be distributing prepackaged food boxes. For the safety of staff, volunteers and guests, distributions will take place in drive-thru fashion, one box of food per family, a maximum of two boxes of food per vehicle.

Tonight's event will have five different locations around the Sioux Falls metro manned with volunteers handing out boxes of food from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Sioux Falls, MariCar Community Center, 400 N Valley View Road

Sioux Falls, Oyate Community Center, 2421 W 15th Street

Sioux Falls, Kenny Anderson, 3701 E 3rd Street

Sioux Falls, Kuehn Community Center, 2801 S Valley View Road

Sioux Falls, First United Methodist Church, 401 S Spring Avenue

Feeding South Dakota continues to ask everyone for kindness, compassion, and understanding during this time of crisis.

Volunteers are needed daily to help pack these emergency boxes of food. If you are healthy and have time to give, please register today.

This situation is completely uncharted territory for all of us and we are doing our very best to help feed people in need.

