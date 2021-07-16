MN and IA Towns Listed Among 15 Best According to Smithsonian

Both Iowa and Minnesota have plenty of small towns that are both fascinating and entertaining. Recently, the Smithsonian listed two of them among the 15 best small towns in the U.S.

Each of these small towns has its own unique style and draws in visitors from miles around. But they might not be the towns you're thinking of.

The Smithsonian's Magazine picked out the 15 towns that best represent small-town America. These towns are located in just about every corner of the country, including two in our neck of the woods.

Dyersville, Iowa: Population 4,130

"If you build it, he will come." -Shoeless Joe Jackson, Field of Dreams

That's right, the home of the legendary Field of Dreams makes the list. Anyone who's been through Dyersville probably isn't surprised by this choice.

According to the Smithsonian, they rightly point out that while Dyersville may be famous for the site of the Field of Dreams, it's hardly the only draw in town.

Not only is Dyersville home to multiple farm toy manufacturers, but it’s also where you’ll find the National Farm Toy Museum, with tens-of-thousands of farm toys, including John Deere tractors and Bruder trucks, on display. -Smithsonian Magazine

Ely, Minnesota: Population 3,390

Ely is a special little town that has an amazing personality. It's also the gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, which is one of the most pristine parks in the U.S. and Canada.

If you're way up in Ely, you'll surely keep yourself busy with all of the amazing little shops, the scenic views, and the wolf exhibits.

For a full list of the 15 best small towns in the U.S., check out the article from Smithsonian Magazine.

