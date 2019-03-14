MMA Returns to Sanford Pentagon to Crown Lightweight Champion

Get ready for another rumble at the Sanford Pentagon from the Legacy Fighting Alliance. On April 26 the MMA returns to crown an interim lightweight champion and feature several fighters from South Dakota.

According to the Sanford Pentagon the main event of LFA 64 – Park vs. Jackson will feature an interim lightweight title bout when Sheriff's Deputy Harvey "Fightbot" Park (11-2) battles fellow top prospect Demarques "Scrap Iron" Jackson (10-2). The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9:00 PM

Tickets for LFA 64 are available for purchase Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Jordon Larson, Sam Garrett, Robiel Tesfaldet and Jeff Nielsen are among the fighters with South Dakota ties who will make their return to the Sanford Pentagon for LFA 64 - Park vs. Jackson.

Here's the main card lineup:

155 lbs. – Demarques Jackson (10-2) vs. Harvey Park (11-2)

170 lbs. – Jason Jackson (8-3) vs. Anthony Adams (8-1)

185 lbs. – Tyler Vogel (8-4) vs. Taylor Johnson (5-0)

165 lbs. – Dionisio Ramirez (7-5) vs. Jordon Larson (9-5)

170 lbs. – Tyler Ray (3-1) vs. Sam Garrett (3-1)

Undercard Bouts

125 lbs. – Delfino Benitez (2-1) vs. Robiel Tesfaldet (2-2)

155 lbs. – Tyler Mathison (1-1) vs. Keith Phathaem (1-0)

185 lbs. – Manatua Lemaire (5-2) vs. Jeff Nielsen (3-0)

145 lbs. – Ricky Ortiz (6-3) vs. Eliot Jurries (6-5)

125 lbs. – Gerald Rivera (1-1) vs. Abel Bubuli (1-2)