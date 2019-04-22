MMA Returns to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon for LFA 64

MMA makes its return to Sioux Falls on April 26 with a card from Legacy Fighting Alliance that will crown a lightweight champion and feature several fighters from South Dakota.

The main event of LFA 64 – Park vs. Jackson will feature a lightweight title bout when Sheriff's Deputy Harvey "Fightbot" Park (11-2) battles fellow top prospect Demarques "Scrap Iron" Jackson (10-2). The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS TV at 9 p.m. CT.

Tickets for LFA 64 are available for purchase Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

"I am excited to bring LFA back to South Dakota at LFA 64,” said Ed Soares, CEO of Legacy Fighting Alliance. "Harvey Park and Demarques Jackson are two of the most exciting prospects in the sport. On Friday, April 26th, we will add the next chapter to the state's history, which began with its first sanctioned event at RFA 17.”

Jordon Larson, Sam Garrett, Robiel Tesfaldet and Jeff Nielsen are among the fighters with South Dakota ties who will make their return to the Sanford Pentagon for LFA 64 - Park vs. Jackson.

Blue Rock Bar and Grill will host the official pre-fight party starting at 3 p.m. on April 26. There will be appearances by celebrity athletes, including former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, as well as drink and happy hour specials.

Weigh-ins for LFA 64 will take place at Wiley’s on April 25.

Main Card: Harvey "Fightbot" Park vs. Demarques "Scrap Iron" Jackson

Co-Main Event | Welterweight: Joe Gigliotti (7-2) vs. Jason Jackson (8-3)

Catchweight 165: Jordon Larson (9-5) vs. Bobby Lee (9-3)

Lightweight: Bryce Logan (9-4) vs. Ken Glenn (8-4)

Middleweight: Taylor Johnson (5-0) vs. Tyler Vogel (8-4)

Welterweight: Sam Garrett (3-1) vs. Tyler Ray (3-1)

Undercard Bouts

125 lbs. – Delfino Benitez (2-1) vs. Robiel Tesfaldet (2-2)

155 lbs. – Tyler Mathison (1-1) vs. Keith Phathaem (1-0)

185 lbs. – Manatua Lemaire (5-2) vs. Jeff Nielsen (3-0)

145 lbs. – Ricky Ortiz (6-3) vs. Eliot Jurries (6-5)

125 lbs. – Gerald Rivera (1-1) vs. Abel Bubuli (1-2)

185 lbs. – Ben Goodwin (2-0) vs. Roscoe Witt (0-1)

About the Sanford Pentagon

The cornerstone of the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the Sanford Pentagon, a 160,000-square-foot, five-sided facility featuring nine basketball courts, including the 1950s/1960s-inspired Heritage Court. The venue combines state-of-the-art amenities—including high-definition video boards and executive suites—with period-specific finishes that are a nod to the nostalgic days of basketball.

The 3,200-seat Pentagon is home to Sanford POWER Basketball Academy, Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy, the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women’s and Men’s Basketball tournaments and the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information, visit sanfordpentagon.com.

About LFA

LFA is a professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion that gives rising stars and top contenders the opportunity to prove their talent to fans and leaders in the industry. LFA was formed by the powerhouse merger between RFA and Legacy FC. LFA presents live Mixed Martial Arts events on a monthly basis around the United States including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, and Houston. LFA can be seen live in over 53 million homes nationally through its television deal with AXS TV. Based in Las Vegas, NV, LFA is one of the most active and respected MMA organizations in the fastest growing sport in the world. (The Octagon, Ultimate Fighting Championship®, UFC®, and the eight-sided competition mat and cage design are registered trademarks owned exclusively by Zuffa, LLC. All rights reserved).