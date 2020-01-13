MLK Day of Service Project Benefits Women Served by The Banquet

Monday, January 20, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This is the 25th anniversary of a day that celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King but is also designated as a National Day of Service. All Americans are encouraged to observe a "day on and not a day off" and volunteer in the effort to improve their communities.

For the 10th year, a group of women here in Sioux Falls is holding a fundraising event that they refer to as a "Pad Party". Every year feminine hygiene products are gathered to add to The Banquet's available toiletry items. Last year, this fundraiser was the primary provider of these vital supplies to women served by the Banquet.

The drop-off event is Monday, January 20, from 4:30 to 7:00 PM at Miner Brewing Company and Prairie Berry Taproom, on the south side of the Western Mall. You're encouraged to bring any sort of feminine hygiene product or cash donations that can be used to purchase additional products should a shortfall should occur during the year.

If you are unable to attend or would like to drop off items early, The Banquet (900 E. 8th Street) will be accepting them through January 20, and Elegant Mommy (207 W. 37th Street, Sioux Falls) will also take drop off items through Saturday, January 18.

For more information see the Feminine Hygiene Product Drive Facebook page, or call Brienne Maner at 605-759-3696.

