Mitchell to Decide on Whether to Extend Mask Mandate

Last November, Mitchell city council members voted to institute a mask mandate to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Today, they plan to vote again to consider the possibility of extending the mandate even longer.

At this time, the mask mandate in Mitchell applies to people inside buildings within city limits and requires them to wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.

Dakota News Now is reporting, five of the Mitchell City Council members must vote in favor of the mandate today for it to be extended.

The Tuesday (January 19) mask mandate discussion will be open to the public, so both proponents and opponents can let their voices be heard.

Mitchell Mayor, Bob Everson, told Dakota News Now, “I’m sure it will be a heated discussion. We’re going to listen to both sides, but we do limit them to three minutes of presentation.”

Everson says he continues to hear arguments in favor and against extending the mandate from Mitchell residents.

Right now, he is unsure how the council members will vote. Hopefully, today's continued discussion will help to provide a little more clarity to the situation.

Those wishing to attend today's discussion should arrive at the Mitchell City Hall by no later than 6:00 PM.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app