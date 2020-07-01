Mitchell Tech Changes Name and Logo

Mitchell Technical Institue is now Mitchell Tech. The college unveiled the new name, along with a new logo in a press release sent out on Wednesday.

Mitchell Technical College President, Mark Wilson said that they had been planning the name and logo change for a few years.

“We have been working toward the goal of renaming the State’s four Technical Institutes to Technical Colleges for

a number of years. The process began with the passage of Amendment R in 2018 and was carried

out under the direction of the State Board for Technical Education.”

While the passage of Amendment R in 2018 got the ball rolling, it was the passage of House Bill 1083 during the 2020 South Dakota legislative session that officially changed Mitchell Technical Institution into Mitchell Technical College.

And the name change isn't the only new thing you'll notice about Mitchell Tech. The college has also unveiled a new logo.

Credit: Used With Permission from Mitchell Technical College

According to Wednesday's press release, the new brand was selected by a committee of faculty members from Mitchell Tech and was design performed by 44i in Sioux Falls, SD.

Mitchell Tech first opened its doors back in 1968. Since then, the school has seen more than 19,000 students walk away as graduates.

For more information on the name change and brand change, visit their website.