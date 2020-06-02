Mitchell Streets Still Quiet Despite Protest Rumors

As a precaution, some Main Street businesses in Mitchell, SD have boarded up their storefront windows with plywood according to Dakota News Now.

There were several social media mentions that said a protest would happen in the town of Mitchell late Monday evening or afternoon. This rumored protest did not happen and hasn't yet but traffic along the street appears to have picked up with vehicles that have Davison County registered license plates.

Mitchell City Mayor, Bob Everson, has stated that if protests result in violence, the violence will be dealt with immediately.