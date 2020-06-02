Mitchell Gun Burglary May Be Connected To Sioux Falls Looting

Police in Mitchell say that a firearm burglary in that city could be connected to the looting that shook Sioux Falls this past weekend.

Dakota News Now reports that Mitchell police are investigating a break-in at a store on North Sanborn Boulevard where they say four suspects stole "numerous" firearms.

According to the investigation, the suspects appear to be some of the same individuals that Sioux Falls police are attempting to identify stemming from some criminal activity during the looting and rioting on Sunday night.

Several Sioux Falls businesses experienced vandalism and looting that night after a protest turned violent outside the Empire Mall and then spread to the surrounding area.

Dakota News Now reports there is a possible cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Submit any tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers in Mitchell at 996-1700. If you have information in regard to the Sunday night looting in the Sioux Falls area, call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through the free P3 App.