The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced today that at this point they will continue as planned and not make a too-early decision on the season.

The MVFC has decided to not make any decision in canceling or restructuring the 2020 football season. While football conferences around the country are discussing moving to a conference only season, or no season in general, the MVFC says that time is still on its side in making a decision.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains a possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes. The MVFC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances.

With other FCS and FBS conferences shutting down or going to a conference only model, some MVFC schools have had schedule changes already. North Dakota State, for example, has had its first three games canceled for this season. The Bison were scheduled to play Oregon (Pac-12 going to conference only schedule), Drake (Pioneer League has canceled non-conference play), and North Carolina A&T (MEAC suspended all fall sports)

While NDSU is dealing with three games being canceled, other members of the MVFC have seen games added or modified. Kansas and Southern Illinois recently inked a season-opening game on August 29. Missouri State also had its game against Oklahoma moved up one week to August 29.

Fall practice is set to begin next week for MVFC teams with most of them beginning the season in late August or early September.