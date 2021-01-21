Missouri Valley Football Conference Announces Modified 2021 Spring Football Schedule
The Missouri Valley Football Conference will begin conference play on February 19 with a new modified schedule.
Due to Indiana State pulling out of the football season, the MVFC had to alter its regular-season schedule. The league will still play an eight-game conference schedule that begins on February 19 and runs through April 10. In the event of postponements, the league has built-in an extra week on April 17 that can be used to play those games.
South Dakota sees changes to the middle of its schedule. The Coyotes will now travel to Youngstown State on March 20. The teams that the Coyotes will play at home remain the same, however, the order of those games has slightly changed.
South Dakota State will open on the road for two weeks at Northern Iowa and North Dakota. The Jackrabbits will then play three of the next four weeks at home against Western Illinois, Youngstown State, at Southern Illinois, and Illinois State. SDSU then wraps up the season on the road against North Dakota State and then at home against South Dakota.
Here is the entire Missouri Valley Football Conference modified schedule:
Friday, Feb. 19
Western Illinois at South Dakota
South Dakota State at UNI
Saturday, Feb. 20
Illinois State at Missouri State
Southern Illinois at North Dakota
Sunday, Feb. 21
Youngstown State at North Dakota State
Saturday, Feb. 27
South Dakota at Illinois State
Missouri State at Western Illinois
South Dakota State at North Dakota
North Dakota State at Southern Illinois
UNI at Youngstown State
Thursday, March 4
South Dakota at North Dakota
Saturday, March 6
Illinois State at UNI
North Dakota State at Missouri State
Western Illinois at South Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
Saturday, March 13
Illinois State at North Dakota State
Missouri State at South Dakota
North Dakota at Western Illinois
UNI at Southern Illinois
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
Saturday, March 20
Western Illinois at Illinois State
Missouri State at UNI
North Dakota at North Dakota State
South Dakota at Youngstown State
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, March 27
Illinois State at South Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Missouri State
North Dakota at Youngstown State
North Dakota State at South Dakota
UNI at Western Illinois
Friday, April 2
UNI at South Dakota
Saturday, April 3
Southern Illinois at Illinois State
Missouri State at North Dakota
South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Youngstown State at Western Illinois
Saturday, April 10
North Dakota at Illinois State
Youngstown State at Missouri State
North Dakota State at UNI
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Western Illinois at Southern Illinois
Saturday, April 17
Open (Saved as Rescheduling Window)
