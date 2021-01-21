The Missouri Valley Football Conference will begin conference play on February 19 with a new modified schedule.

Due to Indiana State pulling out of the football season, the MVFC had to alter its regular-season schedule. The league will still play an eight-game conference schedule that begins on February 19 and runs through April 10. In the event of postponements, the league has built-in an extra week on April 17 that can be used to play those games.

South Dakota sees changes to the middle of its schedule. The Coyotes will now travel to Youngstown State on March 20. The teams that the Coyotes will play at home remain the same, however, the order of those games has slightly changed.

South Dakota State will open on the road for two weeks at Northern Iowa and North Dakota. The Jackrabbits will then play three of the next four weeks at home against Western Illinois, Youngstown State, at Southern Illinois, and Illinois State. SDSU then wraps up the season on the road against North Dakota State and then at home against South Dakota.

Here is the entire Missouri Valley Football Conference modified schedule:

Friday, Feb. 19

Western Illinois at South Dakota

South Dakota State at UNI

Saturday, Feb. 20

Illinois State at Missouri State

Southern Illinois at North Dakota

Sunday, Feb. 21

Youngstown State at North Dakota State

Saturday, Feb. 27

South Dakota at Illinois State

Missouri State at Western Illinois

South Dakota State at North Dakota

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois

UNI at Youngstown State

Thursday, March 4

South Dakota at North Dakota

Saturday, March 6

Illinois State at UNI

North Dakota State at Missouri State

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State

Saturday, March 13

Illinois State at North Dakota State

Missouri State at South Dakota

North Dakota at Western Illinois

UNI at Southern Illinois

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Saturday, March 20

Western Illinois at Illinois State

Missouri State at UNI

North Dakota at North Dakota State

South Dakota at Youngstown State

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, March 27

Illinois State at South Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Missouri State

North Dakota at Youngstown State

North Dakota State at South Dakota

UNI at Western Illinois

Friday, April 2

UNI at South Dakota

Saturday, April 3

Southern Illinois at Illinois State

Missouri State at North Dakota

South Dakota State at North Dakota State

Youngstown State at Western Illinois

Saturday, April 10

North Dakota at Illinois State

Youngstown State at Missouri State

North Dakota State at UNI

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Western Illinois at Southern Illinois

Saturday, April 17

Open (Saved as Rescheduling Window)

