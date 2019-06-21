Missouri-Kansas City Returns to Summit League

The Summit League will return to ten teams for the 2020-21 season when the University of Missouri-Kansas City rejoins the conference after a seven-year absence.

UMKC will return July 1, 2020, and all 16 of the Roos' athletic programs will compete in The Summit League after being members of the Western Athletic Conference since 2013.

In a press release, Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said, “The university has a strong academic reputation and aligns well with our membership and the athletic department is a great addition to our Midwest footprint."

The addition will give the Summit six teams (along with North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, and Omaha) along the I-29 corridor.

The Roos' first run in the Summit League .lasted from 1994-2013 and saw UMKC win titles in men's soccer (2001, 2003, 2010), men's tennis (1998-2000, 2010-13), softball (2002, 2011) and indoor and outdoor track and field titles on both the men's and women's side from 1997-2000.