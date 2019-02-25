Mission Man Pleads Not Guilty to Escaping Federal Custody

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Mission man has pleaded not guilty to escaping from federal custody.

The U.S. attorney's office says 28-year-old Roger Spider Jr. was in the custody of federal marshals last month on a domestic assault charge when he failed to report back to jail after a furlough.

He's accused of escape and also criminal contempt for not following terms of the furlough order. He could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

