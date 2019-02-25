Mission Man Pleads Not Guilty to Escaping Federal Custody

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Mission man has pleaded not guilty to escaping from federal custody.

The U.S. attorney's office says 28-year-old Roger Spider Jr. was in the custody of federal marshals last month on a domestic assault charge when he failed to report back to jail after a furlough.

He's accused of escape and also criminal contempt for not following terms of the furlough order. He could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.