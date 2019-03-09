Missing Yankton Woman Last Seen March First

A growing concern is mounting for the well being of a woman who was last seen over a week ago in Yankton.

Tamara LaFramboise, who often goes by Tammy, was last seen on Friday, March 1st at 8:15 AM, at her apartment on Deer Boulevard west of Yankton.

The missing person report was officially filed on March 7 and was released to the public by the Yankton County Sheriff Department, with Chief Deputy Michael Rothschadl handling the investigation.

Tamara LaFramboise is a 46-year-old Native American, last known to have blonde hair. Her height was listed as Five feet Two inches, 143 pounds. She has hazel eyes.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on LaFramboise’s whereabouts. If you have any information contact the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 668-3567. You can also provide information without identifying yourself when you go through Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire, by calling 367-7007.