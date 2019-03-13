Missing Woman Endangered, Missed Court Date in South Dakota

A Rapid City woman, who was expected to be on her way to Colorado, is being sought by authorities with concern for her well being.

Betty Louise Carey, 79, was last known to have had contact with her family on Sunday (March 10). When she missed an important court date in Adams County, Colorado the following day (March 11) family became very concerned and contacted the police.

Family members also informed law enforcement that Carey had been experiencing health issues, some diminishing mental capacity and could be suicidal.

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for Carey's 2011 white Chevy Impala, with the Colorado license plate 255TTQ.

Although there is speculation the woman could be driving to Gillette, Wyoming or the state of Colorado, there is no certainty as to where she could be traveling to.

Carey is 5' 5", approximately 110 pounds with red hair, fair white skin and wears glasses.

If you see Carey, police say do not intervene, but contact law enforcement immediately.