Missing South Dakota Airplane Wreckage Found

On October 10 the Brown County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that "they were looking for information regarding a missing 1979 Cessna Aircraft. The single-engine plane is blue and white and left Aberdeen yesterday, 10/09/2019 at 2230 headed to Oakes, ND."

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities say they have found the wreckage of that missing plane and that the body of the pilot was found among the wreckage.

Brown County Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman said a hunter found the wreckage about 3 miles north of Aberdeen Monday evening. Lunzman says adverse weather conditions prevented deputies from reaching the wreckage late Monday, but with daylight and better weather, that effort will be renewed Tuesday.

FAA records indicate a plane matching the tail number of the missing plane is registered to a Hecla man. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the pilot. No one else was on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Tuesday it would investigate the crash.

