Missing Sioux Falls Woman Found Dead

Angela Armstrong of Sioux Falls had been missing since Wednesday, June 3. Yesterday her family confirmed that it was her that was found dead in a garage in the 6500 block of South Beal Avenue of southern Sioux Falls.

According to Dakota News Now Armstrong's body was found in the garage along with her missing gray Chevy Traverse SUV. In the 3 weeks that Armstrong had been missing the Sioux Falls police requested the public's help in finding the missing woman. Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The following was posted on the Missing Angela Armstrong Facebook page:

It is with broken hearts that we share with you today that Angie Armstrong, mother, daughter and friend was found deceased. She was full of love, hope and life. She was our treasure. As we honor her memory and all of the joy that she brought to us, we want to thank you for your love, support and encouragement as we made our way through the last few weeks.

In honor of Angie, we ask you to share love and kindness with those near you. Let's make this world a better place in her honor.