Missing Sioux Falls Girl Found Safe

Police are reporting that a missing Sioux Falls girl was found safe late Wednesday night and is in good condition.

According to Dakota News Now, 12-year-old Ania Johnson had been missing since Tuesday (November 10).

Johnson was the second missing case in the city in a span of one week's time. 11-year-old Nakia Jackson was reported missing on Thursday (November 5) but was later found safe on Friday (November 6) in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Johnson was located just after 10 on Wednesday night (November 11).

Police began their search for Johnson on Tuesday afternoon after she got into an argument while attending school and ran away the day.

Authorities wish to thank the public for their assistance in helping to locate Ania Johnson.

