Missing Sioux Falls Boys Found Safe

UPDATE : KSFY TV is reporting that the two boys who were reported missing in Sioux Falls have been found. According to police, 10-year-old Eric Hopkins and 11-year-old Nolan Huapapi were both found safe Thursday morning. They had been reported missing Wednesday night.

KSFY TV is reporting that the Sioux Falls Police need help to find two missing boys.

The boys are 10-year-old Eric Hopkins and 11-year-old Nolan Huapapi who were last seen near Hayward Elementary School Wednesday.

According to the stroy from KSFY TV Hopkins is Native American, 5’0 tall, 93 pounds with green eyes. He was last seen wearing a white, black, and red windbreaker with army style pants and blue shoes.

Huapapi is Native American, 5’1, and 120 pounds. No word on what he was wearing.

If you have any information on where the two may be, you’re asked to call police.