Missing a Drug Bag? Claim At Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept

It's been said that crime doesn't pay. It's also been said that criminals aren't always the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Police officers have a tough job, but sometimes crime just falls in their lap. Case in point, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's department found a bag full of drugs and drug paraphernalia on Highway 11. If every day on patrol was that easy!

Deputies found a red and black bag containing marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and used meth needles. Good thing the sheriff's department found the bag and not some kids. Nobody has ever accused criminals of being thoughtful of other people's wellbeing.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's department 'desperately' wants to reunite the owner with their bag. Anyone wishing to claim their missing drug bag should bring a photo ID to the sheriff's station. Just plan on 'hanging out' at the station for a while.