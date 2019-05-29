Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen 2019 Will Be Crowned This Weekend!

The Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen competition is set to take place in Brookings this Thursday and Friday at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center, on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings. Thirteen young women from around the state will be competing for the crown!

According to the Brookings Register , the women competing in this year's event include:

Afton Riggs, 15, Miss Mitchell’s Outstanding Teen, Sioux Falls; talent: lyrical dance; platform: Beyond the Box

• Anna Calhoon, 16, Miss State Fair’s Outstanding Teen, Chancellor; talent: color guard performance; platform: Project Blue Light

• Breanna Bossman, 17, Miss Sioux Empire’s Outstanding Teen, Humboldt; talent: lyrical dance; platform: Drive Smart, Drive Safe, Drive Secure

• Cate Berkheimer, 16, Miss Hot Springs’ Outstanding Teen, Rapid City; talent: ballet en pointe; platform: Young Life

• Danielle Nowell, 14, Miss Once Upon a Festival’s Outstanding Teen, Hitchcock; talent: vocal and piano; platform: Exploring Your Roots

• Janelle Dickau, 16, Miss Brookings’ Outstanding Teen, Alcester; talent: poetic monologue; platform: Teen2Teen

• Javonte Madsen, 15, Miss Rolling Plains’ Outstanding Teen, Rapid City; talent: vocal; platform: Why Fit in When You Were Born to Stand Out

• Kate Dailey, 16, Miss Missouri Valley’s Outstanding Teen, Mitchell; talent: piano; platform: You Go Girl: Helping to Build Confidence and Positive Self-images in Young Kids

• Laney Titze, 16, Miss Railroad Junction’s Outstanding Teen, Mitchell; talent: piano; platform: Art For All

• Lauren Whyte, 15, Miss Christmas in the Hills’ Outstanding Teen, Rapid City; talent: show vocal; platform: Arts Matter!

• Madeline Schuelke, 17, Miss Jacks’ Outstanding Teen, Groton; talent: lyrical dance; platform: Let’s Get United!

• Megan Clark, 17, Miss Wheel Jams’ Outstanding Teen, Huron; talent: vocal; platform: Suicide Prevention Awareness

• Payton Steffensen, 16, Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, Yankton; talent: musical theatre style dance; platform: Project TWC: Together We Can

You are encouraged to vote for your favorite by going to MissSD.org . Votes cost only $1 and proceeds will provide scholarships through the Miss SD Scholarship Foundation. If you would like to attend this event, tickets are on sale right now at Misssd.tix.com .

Source: Brookings Register