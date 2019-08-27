Minnesotans Getting Ready For Recreational Marijuana

Minnesota is preparing for what seems to be the inevitable legalization of recreational marijuana sales. Governor Tim Walz has ordered different state agencies to be prepared to legalize recreational marijuana next year if the Legislature approves a bill.

However Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka of Nisswa, Minnesota says he’ll block the bill in the Republican-controlled chamber.

MPR News quotes Governor Walz as saying: “My agencies have been tasked to put all of the building blocks in place, from Revenue to the Department of Public Safety to the Department of Health. We will have everything ready to go, and we will be able to implement it in Minnesota the minute the Legislature moves this.”

Currently eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.