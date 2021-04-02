Minnesota Wrestling Tourney Moves To Sioux Falls Because of Covid

Around 2,100 wrestlers, coaches, families, and fans are in Sioux Falls this weekend for a Minnesota Youth Wrestling Championships Wrestling tournament.

Thousands of people will be packing into the Sioux Falls Conventions Center and Arena for this weekend's sporting event that runs through Saturday.

KELO.com is reporting that the Northland Youth Wrestling Association out of Minnesota organizes the tournament comprised of 64 teams.

Get our free mobile app

The event is normally held in Rochester, Minnesota but because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in place there they decided to bring things across the border to Sioux Falls.

The current Covid restrictions in place in Minnesota as of April 1, 2021state that venues with occupant capacity greater than 500 may increase patron count as follows:

For seated indoor venues: the venue may operate with an additional 15% of the occupant capacity above 500, with a maximum capacity not to exceed 3,000 for the entire venue (seated venues must have assigned seating, and patrons must remain seated).

For non-seated indoor venues: the venue may operate with an additional 10% of the capacity above 500, with a maximum capacity not to exceed 1,500 for the entire venue.

Masks required. No food service between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Beginning April 1 in Minnesota gyms, personal fitness and yoga studios, or martial arts spaces with sufficient normal occupant capacity may exceed 250 people per applicable percentage limits and guidance.