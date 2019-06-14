Minnesota Wins Series Finale, Beat Seattle

Minnesota Twins enjoyed the sunshine on Thursday as they ripped the Seattle Mariners 10-5.

Similar to Wednesday’s game when the Twins recorded five errors, the Mariners had their share of fumbles yesterday.

It was a 14-hit day for Minnesota as Nelson Cruz got the Twins on the board in the third inning with his 12 home run of the season then with the bases loaded a seeing eye single added to a six run sixth inning.

CJ Cron wanted some. He slapped one off the facing of the second deck in left field for his 15 th home run of the season.

The Twins are now 45-22 and continue to lead the American League Central Division by 11 games over the Cleveland Indians.

Today it will be Kyle Gibson getting the start as Minnesota begins the weekend series against the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.