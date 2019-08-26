Minnesota Wins Finale, Beats Detroit

It doesn't happen all that often but a win is a win. The box score of Sunday's Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers game showed only four hits for the home team as the Twins beat the Tigers 7-4. It was just the second time all season the Twins had more runs than hits in a win.

Mitch Garver, Jonathon Schoop and CJ Cron all hit home runs in Sunday's finale as Minnesota takes two out of three in the series and holds a three and a half game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central division.

Martin Parez pitched well and gets the win allowing only two runs.

Minnesota begins a 10-day road trip starting in Chicago on Tuesday when Michael Pineda gets the start. Twins baseball is on Information 1000 KSOO.