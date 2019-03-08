Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker Hat-Trick Tops Tampa Bay

Jason Zucker kept putting the puck in the net for the Minnesota Wild. And Devan Dubnyk refused to let any get by him.

Zucker scored all three of Minnesota's goals for his first career hat trick, Dubnyk made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Wild beat Tampa Bay 3-0 on Thursday night to deny the Lightning a chance to become the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot.

Zuker's performance marked the 23rd time in NHL history and second time in Minnesota Wild history that a player scored 3-plus goals in a game and the only goals for his team.

The Wild improved to 6-0-2 in their last eight games and maintained a hold on the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoff race, four points ahead of Colorado with 14 games remaining for both teams.

A victory by the Lightning would have clinched a playoff spot after Columbus lost to Pittsburgh earlier Thursday night.

