Minnesota Wild Season Ends Without Playoffs, but Chance at Top Pick
The Minnesota Wild's streak of playoff appearances ended at six years as the team failed to make the postseason this year. Minnesota, however, will have a chance at a top pick.
Minnesota finished the season 37-36-9 on the year and seven points behind the second wild-card position. By missing the NHL Playoffs this season, the Wild will enter the NHL Draft Lottery and the team will have a chance to jump into the top three picks.
How great of a chance do they have to jump into the top three? Minnesota has a ten percent chance of jumping into the top three, but only a three percent chance of taking the top overall pick according to the team. If the Wild are to get into the top three, they would make a pick in that spot for the first time since their inaugural season.
This will be the first time since the 2012 NHL Draft that the Wild will have a lottery pick. The NHL Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday (April 9).