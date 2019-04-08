The Minnesota Wild's streak of playoff appearances ended at six years as the team failed to make the postseason this year. Minnesota, however, will have a chance at a top pick.

Minnesota finished the season 37-36-9 on the year and seven points behind the second wild-card position. By missing the NHL Playoffs this season, the Wild will enter the NHL Draft Lottery and the team will have a chance to jump into the top three picks.

How great of a chance do they have to jump into the top three? Minnesota has a ten percent chance of jumping into the top three, but only a three percent chance of taking the top overall pick according to the team . If the Wild are to get into the top three, they would make a pick in that spot for the first time since their inaugural season.

This will be the first time since the 2012 NHL Draft that the Wild will have a lottery pick. The NHL Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday (April 9).