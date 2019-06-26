Minnesota Wild Release 2019-2020 Regular Season Schedule

The Minnesota Wild will have a tough start to the 2019-2020 season as they will play just nine home games in the first two months of the season.

Minnesota will start the season with 17 of its first 26 games on the road. This will be the fewest amount of home games that the team will play to start a season in franchise history.

The Wild will open the home schedule on October 12th against Pittsburgh. Minnesota will play 26 games against the Central Division, 24 games against the Pacific Division, and 32 games against teams from the Eastern Conference.

Fans that are looking for a Minneapolis weekend to catch a Wild and Vikings game will have the chance to do so on October 12-13 (Penguins/Wild, Eagles/Vikings), and November 16-17 (Hurricanes/Wild, Broncos/Vikings). The Wild and Vikings will both have home games on December 23 (Flames/Wild at 4:00 PM, Packers/Vikings at 7:15 PM) and on December 29 (Bears/Vikings at 12:00 PM, Islanders/Wild at 5:00 PM).

2019-20 Wild regular-season schedule:

All Caps = Home Game

October

Thur. 3 at Nashville 7:00 p.m.

Sat. 5 at Colorado 8:00 p.m.

Thur. 10 at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m.

SAT. 12 PITTSBURGH 7:00 P.M.

Mon. 14 at Ottawa 12:00 p.m.

Tue. 15 at Toronto 6:00 p.m.

Thur. 17 at Montreal 6:00 p.m.

SUN. 20 MONTREAL 4:00 P.M.

TUE. 22 EDMONTON 7:00 P.M.

Thur. 24 at Nashville 7:00 p.m.

SAT. 26 LOS ANGELES 7:00 P.M.

Tue. 29 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 30 at St. Louis 7:00 p.m.

November

SAT. 2 ST. LOUIS 7:00 P.M.

Tue. 5 at Anaheim 9:00 p.m.

Thur. 7 at San Jose 9:30 p.m.

Sat. 9 at Arizona 7:00 p.m.

Tue. 12 at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m.

THUR. 14 ARIZONA 7:00 P.M.

SAT. 16 CAROLINA 1:00 P.M.

Tue. 19 at Buffalo 6:00 p.m.

THUR. 21 COLORADO 7:00 P.M.

Sat. 23 at Boston 6:00 p.m.

Mon. 25 at N.Y. Rangers 6:00 p.m.

Tue. 26 at New Jersey 6:00 p.m.

FRI. 29 OTTAWA 3:00 P.M.

December

SUN. 1 DALLAS 2:00 P.M.

Tue. 3 at Florida 6:00 p.m.

Thur. 5 at Tampa Bay 6:00 p.m.

Sat. 7 at Carolina 6:00 p.m.

TUE. 10 ANAHEIM 7:00 P.M.

THUR. 12 EDMONTON 7:00 P.M.

SAT. 14 PHILADELPHIA 6:00 P.M.

Sun. 15 at Chicago 6:00 p.m.

Tue. 17 at Vegas 9:00 p.m.

Thur. 19 at Arizona 8:30 p.m.

SAT. 21 WINNIPEG 1:00 P.M.

MON. 23 CALGARY 4:00 P.M.

Fri. 27 at Colorado 7:00 p.m.

SUN. 29 N.Y. ISLANDERS 5:00 P.M.

TUE. 31 TORONTO 5:00 P.M.

January

SAT. 4 WINNIPEG 1:00 P.M.

SUN. 5 CALGARY 6:00 P.M.

Thur. 9 at Calgary 8:00 p.m.

SUN. 12 VANCOUVER 3:00 P.M.

Tue. 14 at Pittsburgh 6:00 p.m.

THUR. 16 TAMPA BAY 7:00 P.M.

SAT. 18 DALLAS 8:00 P.M.

MON. 20 FLORIDA 7:00 P.M.

WED. 22 DETROIT 7:00 P.M.

Sun. 26 NHL All-Star Game (St. Louis)

February

SAT. 1 BOSTON 7:00 P.M.

TUE. 4 CHICAGO 7:00 P.M.

THUR. 6 VANCOUVER 7:00 P.M.

Fri. 7 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

SUN. 9 COLORADO 6:30 P.M.

TUE. 11 VEGAS 7:00 P.M.

THUR. 13 N.Y. RANGERS 7:00 P.M.

SAT. 15 SAN JOSE 4:00 P.M.

Wed. 19 at Vancouver 9:30 p.m.

Fri. 21 at Edmonton 8:00 p.m.

SUN. 23 ST. LOUIS 6:30 P.M.

TUE. 25 COLUMBUS 7:00 P.M.

Thur. 27 at Detroit 6:30 p.m.

Fri. 28 at Columbus 6:00 p.m.

March

SUN. 1 WASHINGTON 7:00 P.M.

TUE. 3 NASHVILLE 7:00 P.M.

Thur. 5 at San Jose 9:30 p.m.

Sat. 7 at Los Angeles 3:00 p.m.

Sun. 8 at Anaheim 8:30 p.m.

THUR. 12 VEGAS 7:00 P.M.

Sat. 14 at Philadelphia 12:00 p.m.

SUN. 15 NASHVILLE 6:30 P.M.

TUE. 17 CHICAGO 7:00 P.M.

Thur. 19 at Chicago 7:30 p.m.

Fri. 20 at Winnipeg 7:00 p.m.

MON. 23 COLORADO 7:00 P.M.

THUR. 26 NEW JERSEY 7:00 P.M.

SAT. 28 BUFFALO 7:00 P.M.

Sun. 29 at St. Louis 6:00 p.m.

Tue. 31 at N.Y. Islanders 6:00 p.m.

April