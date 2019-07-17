Minnesota Wild Re-Sign Forward Ryan Donato to Two-Year Contract

The Minnesota Wild and forward Ryan Donato have agreed on a new two-year contract worth $3.8 million.

Donato, 23, rejoins the Wild after posting 16 points (four goals, 12 assist) in 22 games last year for the team. He was acquired via trade with the Boston Bruins in exchange for Charlie Coyle back in February. Between the Wild and Bruins, Donato has appeared in 68 career NHL games.

Donato also spent some time with the Iowa Wild last season. During his time in Iowa, Donato added 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 total games between the regular season and playoffs.

Minnesota begins the regular season on Thursday, October 3 in Nashville. The Wild will open play at home on Saturday, October 12 as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins. More information regarding Donato and the schedule can be found here.