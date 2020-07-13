Minnesota Wild Promotes Dean Evason to Full-Time Head Coach

Dean Evason won't have to worry about that interim tag any longer. The Minnesota Wild have officially promoted him to head coach.

Evason took over the Wild's head coaching spot back in February after Bruce Boudreau was let go after four seasons with the team. Evason took the 27-23-7 Wild on a 12 game run in which the team went 8-4 during that stretch.

The great news for Evason didn't just stop with the interim tag being removed. The Wild have also extended out his contract by two seasons. He now holds a contract with the team through the 2021-2022 season according to the team.

Prior to joining the Wild as an assistant coach, Evason was the head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL from 2012-2018. He also spent time as a head coach in the Western Hockey League. Other NHL experience for Evason includes a stint as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals from 2005-2012.

During his playing career, Evason was a member of five NHL franchises including Washington, Hartford, San Jose, Dallas, and Calgary. He played 13 seasons in the league and totaled 372 points. Evason was drafted 89th overall by Washington in the 1982 NHL Early Entry Draft.