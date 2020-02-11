Jason Zucker has been moved out of Minnesota following a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced that the Wild have traded Zucker to the Penguins in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman Calen Addison, and a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Early Entry Draft.

Galchenyuk has been a member of the Canadiens, Coyotes, and Penguins throughout his eight-year NHL career. He was drafted third overall in the 2012 NHL Early Entry Draft and has 313 points in 535 NHL games played.

Addison brings even more youth to Minnesota. The 19-year-old has appeared in 39 games this season for the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. He was the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Early Entry Draft.

Zucker has been a part of the Wild franchise since he was drafted in 2010. During his career in Minnesota, Zucker played in 456 games and totaled 243 points.

Source: Minnesota Wild

