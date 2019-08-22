Minnesota Wild Hire Bill Guerin as New General Manager

With less than one month remaining before the start of the preseason, the Minnesota Wild have found a new leader to take the open general manager position.

Bill Guerin has been named as the new Minnesota Wild General Manager. His contract is a multi-year deal according to the team. He comes to Minnesota after spending the last eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he worked his way up from a player development coach to the Assistant General Manager.

Prior to joining the front office, Guerin spent 18 seasons (1991-2010) in the NHL playing for eight different franchises. He was the 5th overall draft pick in the 1989 NHL Draft. Guerin won two Stanley Cups during his playing career and added another two while working in the Penguins front office.

Guerin replaces former Wild General Manager Paul Fenton. Fenton was released from the team after one season on the job.