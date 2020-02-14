Minnesota Wild Announce Release of Head Coach Bruce Boudreau

Following a shootout loss at home to the New York Rangers on Thursday night, the Minnesota Wild have released head coach Bruce Boudreau.

The Wild led 3-1 heading into the third period on Thursday night and gave up two goals in the final 20-minutes to send the game to overtime. New York secured the shootout victory 4-3. With a 27-23-7 overall record and the team sitting three points behind the Arizona Coyotes for the final NHL Wild Card spot, the Wild has decided to part ways with Boudreau.

Boudreau has been with the Wild since the 2016-17 season and led the team in his first two years to the NHL Playoffs. Both of those seasons ended in a first-round exit. Last season, the Wild missed the postseason for the first time in six years.

No replacement for Boudreau has been named at this time.

