Minnesota Wild Announce 2021 NHL Winter Classic Opponent

With the help of Justin Morneau and Joe Mauer, the Minnesota Wild have announced who they will play as part of the 2021 NHL Winter Classic.

The Wild brought Twins greats Morneau and Mauer to film a quick video to announce that the Wild will play the St. Louis Blues at Target Field as part of the 2021 NHL Winter Classic on January 1.

This will be the Wild's first NHL Winter Classic game and their second outdoor game. Minnesota previously participated in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series at TCF Bank Stadium with a 6-1 victory over Chicago.

Tickets for the 2021 NHL Winter Classic are not currently on sale. The team and the league will announce ticket on-sale information at a later time.

