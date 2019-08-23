Minnesota Wild Add New Mascot

The Minnesota Wild will be looking to make it back to the playoffs after a down year last season and they are hoping their new mascot can bring them some luck.

The Minnesota Wild have adopted a rescue dog for the 2019-2020 season.

Breezer, a 12 week old Labrador Retriever was signed to a one year contract and will be at most home games this year.

When the season is over, Breezer will trained to be placed with a veteran who has PTSD.

During the year, he will live with Wild President Matt Majka and along with his wife they will begin Breezers early stages of training.