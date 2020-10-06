Minnesota Vikings Week 6 Game vs. Atlanta to Be Held Without Fans

The Minnesota Vikings were hoping to have some fans in attendance for the upcoming Week 6 home game against Atlanta.

That isn't the case, however. Today (October 6), the Minnesota Vikings have announced that the Week 6 home game against the Falcons on October 18 will be played with no fans in attendance. This is due to the Minnesota ordinance of no more than 250 people in an indoor facility.

"The Vikings will not be in a position to host fans for the team's home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 18, given the continued COVID infection rates in Minnesota, the existing Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that limit indoor venue capacity to 250, and because of our continued prioritization of the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff members, and community. We will again have up to 250 family members of Vikings personnel in attendance to further test our game day protocols and will continue to work with state and city officials in hopes of implementing our plan to safely host a limited number of fans later this season."

Minnesota has been actively attempting to get an exception to the rule to allow some fans into US Bank Stadium. Following the last home game against the Titans, the Vikings sent out an email survey to select fans on comfort levels of attending games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vikings have played two games against Green Bay and Tennessee at home without fans in attendance. On the contrary, the two games Minnesota has played on the road have been against teams that had a limited number of fans. Indianapolis allowed 2500 fans for the Week 2 matchup, while Houston allowed up to 12,000 fans for the game this past Sunday (October 4).

There is plenty of time to potentially figure out a plan to host fans at US Bank Stadium over the next few weeks. Following the October 18 home game against Atlanta, the next Vikings home game will be played on November 8 against Detroit.

