Minnesota Vikings Trade Guard Danny Isidora to Miami Dolphins

With NFL teams making roster cuts before the deadline, the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to trade Danny Isidora to the Miami Dolphins.

Minnesota has agreed to terms to send offensive guard Danny Isidora to the Miami Dolphins for a 7th round pick in 2020. It was unlikely that Isidora would make the 53-man roster for the Vikings, but the team was still able to get something for him instead of letting him go free on waivers.

Isidora will make a return to Miami after spending his college days as a Hurricane. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Vikings and appeared in 21 games and three starts for the team. Two of his starts and 14 games that he played in occurred during the 2018 Vikings season.

The trade helps the Vikings get one pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft. The team previously gave up a 5th round pick to acquire Kaare Vedvick from the Baltimore Ravens. Minnesota now owns one pick in each round, except for the 5th round, and two picks in the 7th round.

More roster moves will be made throughout the weekend with the roster deadline set for 3:00 PM CT on Saturday (August 31).