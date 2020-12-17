After struggling the last two weeks and on the verge of being shown the door, it appears that Dan Bailey will get one more chance for the Minnesota Vikings.

One of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, Bailey has struggled over the last two weeks missing seven total kicks. His four misses against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set the Vikings up for a loss and placed Minnesota with its backs against the wall in regards to the playoffs.

After a week to window shop and evaluate potential replacements, the Vikings will stick with Bailey for this weekend's game against the Chicago Bears. Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune says that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is still supporting the long-time NFL veteran.

Bailey is 27-31 (87.1%) on extra points this season and 12-18 (66.7%) on field goals this season. Throughout his entire career, Bailey has connected on 86% of his field-goal attempts and 97% of his extra-points in 151 career games.

With three games left in the regular season, the decision to keep Bailey and attempt to let him figure it out makes sense. In order to bring in another kicker, the Vikings would have to have that player clear COVID-19 protocols, which takes five to six days, and then get them situated with the team. Bailey has proven throughout his career that he can be a consistent kicker, and he may just need a boost of confidence to get back on track. That being said, it would be hard to imagine Bailey still being on the roster if he continues to struggle this weekend against the Bears.