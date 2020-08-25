Minnesota's first two home games against division rival Green Bay and the Tennessee Titans will be played without fans in the stands.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday (August 25) that due to COVID-19 concerns the first two games of the season will be played without fans in attendance. Those two games include a Week 1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers and a Week 3 game against Tennesee.

"Over the past several months, we have collaborated with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the NFL, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Vikings home games. We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.

"Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium. As a result, the first two Vikings home games on Sunday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 27, will be closed to the public. We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season."

As of now, the next possible game that the Vikings could play with fans in attendance would be the Week 6 home game against Atlanta on October 18. Based on the numbers from the statement above, it seems most likely that the Atlanta game will be out of the conversation as well at this point. Five of the eight home games for the Vikings are played after the Week 7 bye week, meaning that there is time on the side for the Vikings to potentially have some fans in the stadium later in the season.