Kevin Williams dominated offensive lines throughout his 13-year NFL career. Now the former all-pro will take his spot in the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor.

The Vikings organization surprised Williams with the news on Wednesday (June 16) morning.

Williams was drafted by the Vikings in 2003 with the 9th overall pick and quickly showed his skills. He played in all 16 games as a rookie and accounted for 51 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, and even had an interception.

Following a stellar rookie year, Williams went on to play 10 more seasons with the Vikings. During his time in Minnesota, Williams totaled 171 games, 465 tackles, 104 tackles-for-loss, eight forced fumbles, five interceptions, and a total of four touchdowns.

Get our free mobile app

The six-time Pro Bowler was half of the famous "Williams Wall" in the mid-2000s with Pat Williams. Kevin went on to be voted as an all-pro five times throughout his career and was honored as part of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. The Minnesota Vikings also rated Williams as one of the 50 Greatest Vikings back in 2010.

Williams left the Vikings after the 2013 season. He went on to play with Super Bowl runner-up Seattle in 2014 and ended his playing career in New Orleans in 2015. He signed a one-day contract with the Vikings in 2016 to announce his retirement.

Minnesota has not announced which game during the regular season the induction ceremony will take place. Williams will become the 26th person inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor and the sixth defensive lineman. Previous defensive lineman to be inducted include Alan Page (1998), Jim Marshall (1999), Carl Eller (2002), John Randle (2008), and Chris Doleman (2011).