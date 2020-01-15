Minnesota Vikings to Hold 25th Overall Pick at 2020 NFL Draft

Following a divisional-round defeat to San Francisco, the Minnesota Vikings will select 25th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Minnesota will hold the 25th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft this upcoming April. The Vikings will pick directly after the New Orleans Saints and right before the Miami Dolphins. Miami holds Houston's first-round pick for this year following the Laremy Tunsil trade.

The NFL determines draft order by first placing the teams that did not make the playoffs in spots 1-20 based on standings. The playoff teams are then determined based on how far the team advances in the playoffs and then by overall record. If playoff teams hold the same record, the strength of the schedule then breaks the tie.

Minnesota has seven picks in the upcoming draft with a single pick in the first four rounds, round six, and two picks in round seven. The Vikings do not have a fifth-round pick this year due to the trade for kicker Kaare Vedvik.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas April 23-25.