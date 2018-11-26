Minnesota Vikings Take Sunday Night Game over Green Bay Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Once Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings took the lead on Green Bay, they played with a fierce refusal to let it go. They held onto the ball with the same determination.

Cousins bounced back from his worst game of the season with 342 passing yards and three touchdowns without a fumble or an interception, and the Vikings overcame some early gaffes to outlast the depleted Packers for a 24-17 victory on Sunday night. Completing 29 of his 38 attempts, Cousins found Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen for scores. Diggs and Thielen had eight receptions apiece.

Sheldon Richardson had two sacks to lead the defense’s game-long stifling of Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings (6-4-1) pushed the Packers (4-6-1) further back in the NFC wild card race.

The Vikings won a night game for the first time this season after losing to the top three teams in the NFC.

The Packers failed to move the chains on eight of 10 third downs.

Up next the Packers will host Arizona (2-9) next Sunday afternoon while the Vikings play at New England.

