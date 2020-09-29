The Minnesota Vikings have suspended all club activities and practices following members of the Tennessee Titans testing positive for COVID-19.

Tennessee has eight new positive COVID-19 cases within the organization. Due to that, the Titans have suspended all activities and closed its facilities until Saturday. This puts their scheduled game against Pittsburgh this Sunday in jeopardy.

With the eight new positive cases within the Titans organization, the Vikings have announced that they have shut down all club activities and their facility until they are able to obtain negative COVID-19 tests. Minnesota and Tennessee played against each other this past Sunday (September 27). Here is their entire statement:

"Today the NFL notified us that members of the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19. As of this morning, we have not received any positive results from Vikings testing following Sunday's game. Per the NFL protocol, we will suspend in-person club activities and close TCO Performance Center immediately. We will work closely with the NFL and NFLPA to monitor the situation, perform additional testing, and determine when the facility can reopen. We will provide further updates regarding this week's football schedule when appropriate."

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the Vikings have received all negative tests on Monday, but the will conduct another set of tests in order to confirm that everyone is fine to continue.

As of now, there have been no changes to the Week 4 NFL schedule.