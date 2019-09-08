Minnesota Vikings Start Season with Dominant Victory over Atlanta

The stat book for both the Minnesota Vikings offense and defense would lead anyone astray, but the team dominated the Atlanta Falcons to win its first game of the season.

If anyone would have been asked for the result of a game in which the Vikings allowed 346 yards of offense to Atlanta, Kirk Cousins would throw for 98 yards and one touchdown, and Adam Thielen/Stefon Diggs would combine for 80 receiving yards, most probably would have guessed that it was a rough afternoon for the Vikings.

Not so fast.

It was a game that featured a blocked punt, two interceptions by Anthony Harris, a fumble recovery by Harris, and a rushing attack that led the way to a Vikings 28-12 win at US Bank Stadium. The 12 points given up by the Vikings occurred in the 4th quarter after the team was put on cruise control.

The emphasis put on the ground game for the Vikings was evident in the Week 1 win. Dalvin Cook rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie Alexandar Mattison added 49 yards on nine carries.

Minnesota's defense was impressive sacking Matt Ryan four times and added three other tackles for loss. Atlanta was held to just 73 total rushing yards.

This is the fourth straight win for the Vikings over the Falcons dating back to 2014. The last Falcons win over the Vikings occurred in 2011.

Minnesota now moves on to face division rival Green Bay next Sunday, September 15 at 12:00 PM.