Minnesota Vikings Sign Nate Kaeding as Team’s Kicking Consultant

Remember all of those struggles the Minnesota Vikings have had in regards to field goals and point after touchdowns? We don't need to remind you, but the team is taking a step to help.

Former San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins kicker Nate Kaeding exited the NFL following another injury while trying to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster in 2013. The Iowa City native went 181-210 (86.2%) on field goals and 352-354 (99.4%) on PATs during his ten-year career from 2004-2013.

Now after a few years away from the game, Kaeding is jumping back into the NFL world as a coach. Kaeding has been hired as the Minnesota Vikings kicking consultant. His role is considered "part-time."

In the official release by the Vikings , Zimmer says that the original idea for a kicking consultant came from former linebacker Chad Greenway. Kaeding could have his role with the team evolve further, and Zimmer says he expects him to be around for training camp in July.