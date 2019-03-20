Minnesota Vikings Sign Guard Josh Kline from Tennessee Titans

The Minnesota Vikings have been looking for stability at the offensive line position, so the team went and found a guard that has started every game over the last two seasons.

Kline has agreed to a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth $15.75 million. He is a veteran offensive guard that has spent his career between New England, and Tennessee. He has started 64 games in his career and appeared in a total of 79.

His last two seasons with the Titans included a total of 32 regular season starts and two playoff starts. The 6'3 linemen out of Kent State was an undrafted free agent find by the Patriots.

Kline won't cost the Vikings a lot of cap space according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The contract will cost Minnesota about $3 million in cap space leaving the team with about $2.5 million to work with for rookie contracts.

Minnesota's signing of Kline fills the void that was left after guard Nick Easton took off for New Orleans. The Vikings saved about $10 million between the two players based on Easton's $24 million deal with the Saints.