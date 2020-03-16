The Minnesota Vikings and fullback C.J. Ham have agreed on a new four-year contract.

Ham joined the Vikings roster prior to the 2016 season as an undrafted free agent after an incredible college career at Augustana University. Ham spent most of the 2016 season as a member of the practice squad before being called up to the 53-man roster during Week 16 of that season. He transitioned to the fullback position heading into the 2017 season and found himself a full-time roster spot.

Last year, the Vikings and Ham agreed to an exclusive rights deal that would pay him $645,000 for the 2019 season. One season later, the Vikings have made it a priority to re-sign Ham to a long-term contract.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that Ham and the Vikings have agreed to a new four-year contract worth $12.25 million.

Ham has appeared in 47 games (10 starts) for the Vikings throughout his career. For his career, Ham has 35 receptions for 302 yards with one touchdown and has rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown.

