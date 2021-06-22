Minnesota Vikings Rookie Shot Four Times, Expected to Recover

On a trip back to visit family, Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman found himself in a dangerous situation.

Adam Schefter of ESPN has confirmed that the defensive tackle was shot multiple times. Schefter reports that Twyman was shot in the arm, leg, buttocks, and shoulder. He was riding in a vehicle at the time the shooting occurred.

Twyman, 21, suffered "superficial exit wounds" and nothing has been deemed as serious. Three others were also harmed as part of the shooting that took place in the Washington D.C. area. Everyone, thankfully, is expected to make a full recovery.

The Minnesota Vikings have released a statement about the situation and said that they have had direct contact with both Twyman and his family.

Twyman was drafted in the 6th round (199th overall) by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh. The former All-ACC Conference player signed his four-year rookie contract worth $3.65 million back in early May. He did not play during the 2020 season at Pittsburgh due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Twyman started every game Pittsburgh played and accounted for 10.5 sacks. The 10.5 sacks was the most put up by a single player for the Panthers since NFL All-Pro Aaron Donald left the school to go pro.

Before attending Pittsburgh, Twyman was a standout lineman at H.D. Woodson High School in Washington D.C.

Sources: Adam Schefter/Courtney Cronin ESPN, WUSA9